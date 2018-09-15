× ICE officer arrested on multiple sodomy charges

An Oregon immigration officer has been arrested for multiple counts of sodomy and one count of incest.

Blake Northway served as a deportation officer with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement before he was arrested on Thursday, though his charges are unrelated to his position at ICE.

He has since been put on leave and was relieved of his law enforcement duties.

The 55-year-old’s arrest came after a joint investigation with the Oregon State Police and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

He is being held at Jackson County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.