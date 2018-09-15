September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis - Dr. Gwen Nichols, Chief Medical Officer of the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, and Emily Dumler, cancer survivor, join us at the studio to talk about Blood Cancer Awareness Month. They will also be talking about how blood cancers differ from other cancers, why Blood Cancer Awareness Month is important, and what the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is doing to help.

Today, more than 1.3 million people in the U.S. are living with, or in remission from, a blood cancer. Thanks to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), survival rates for many blood cancer patients have quadrupled since 1960.

Emily Dumler, a survivor of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and third patient enrolled in a clinical trial for CAR T-cell immunotherapy, shares her story and offers encouragement to others facing this diagnosis.

For more information, visit www.lls.org.