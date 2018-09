Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis - September marks National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Every 36 minutes a child in the U.S. is diagnosed with pediatric cancer.

For 20 consecutive years, "Hope on Wheels", Hyundai Motor America's Nonprofit Organization, has been receiving several donations. This month St. Louis Children's hospital received one million dollars in grant money through this program and has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in the past.

For more information, visit www.hopesonwheels.org.