The Thread – This Summer I…

ST. LOUIS - The good news: Tim went on vacation this summer! The bad news: he's prepared a slideshow presentation to share with his friends!

Fortunately, his friends have a few stories to share as well. Like the young people who went on a trip to Panama, providing a clean water system for folks who have never had clean water before. The local company that spent a day out of the office preparing meals for the hungry in our city. The church and department store that teamed up to serve single moms. Catch these inspiring stories--and a slideshow--Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on Fox 2.