Walk reminds community about the danger of heroin use

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE MO - The city of Wentzville hosted its 3rd annual Walk to Stop Heroin on Saturday. More than 1,000 people turned out to raise awareness about how deadly and devastating heroin has become in the St. Louis area.

“We need to get it off the street,” said Lori Sheehan. She was joined by family and friends in a show of support. Her son Andy Leuthauser spent several stints in rehab before eventually dying from an overdose.

“Heroin is a death sentence,” said Sheehan. “This is the same as putting a gun to your head. Use heroin, you’re going to die.”

The walk also brought to light some of the resources available to help fight heroin. Police Chief Kurt Frisz said it will take more than his department making arrests to make a difference.

“We’ve had 4 overdoses in the city of Wentzville this week between Sunday and Tuesday alone. One of them was fatal, three of them were revived by Narcan that police officers and first responders carry. so that’s just this week, “said Chief Frisz. “We do that every week.”