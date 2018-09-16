2-year-old struck and killed by ice cream truck in Wentzville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO – Around 4 pm Sunday afternoon a 2-year-old girl was struck and by killed by an ice truck in Wentzville. Police say the accident happened in the 4900 block of Summer Rain Drive.

Paramedics performed CPR on the child as they were transporting the toddler to the hospital for treatment where she later died from her injuries.

Police tell Fox 2 the child was attending a party in the front yard of a nearby home. Some of the children were taken to get ice cream. The toddler was struck by the truck while crossing in front of the vehicle.

Accident reconstruction has been called to the scene to investigate the incident.