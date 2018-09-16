Arthur Shivers: ‘A Healthier You!’

ST. LOUIS - Fitness expert Arthur Shivers from Generation 3 Fitness talks about his book, "A Healthier You!", and how it helps others with maintaining their fitness goals. He also shares tips on how to make healthy choices when eating out at a restaurant.
There is a St. Louis Fight Obesity 5K Walk on September 22nd that will be led by some of the best trainers in St. Louis.
St. Louis Fight Obesity 5K Walk
Saturday, September 22, 2018
James O'Donnell Park
3000 Adie Rd
St Ann, MO 63074
For more information, visit www.Generation3Fitness.com.