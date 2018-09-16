× Double shooting leaves 1-man dead in North City

St. LOUIS – Around 4:15 pm Sunday afternoon, shots rang out in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Police say the gunfire erupted between two individuals near the corner of Goodfellow and Sherry.

Police tell Fox 2 two victims were shot in the shooting. One person was a bystander who was shot in the torso while sitting on a porch. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim died at the scene in a gangway between houses.

An investigation is ongoing.