Evelyn E. Newman Founder`s Day Celebration at the Butterfly House

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Jennifer Mullix, the Assistant Director at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House, is at the studio talking about their 20th anniversary.

Jennifer also brought a multi-legged 'friend' with her, an African millipede. Insects like these and several other species of insects can be found at the Butterfly House.

The first ever 'Evelyn E. Newman Founder`s Day Celebration' will take place on September 18th. They will be offering free admission that day and unveiling their new Butterfly House logo.

Sarah`s Cake Shop will be providing a beautiful celebration cake and glitter bites for guests.

Evelyn E. Newman Founder`s Day Celebration

September 18th

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Butterfly House (in Faust Park)

15193 Olive Blvd

Chesterfield, MO 63017

For more information, visit www.butterflyhouse.org.