Fire destroys St. Charles home

ST. CHARLES, MO – A St. Charles family is without a home after a Sunday evening fire. The fire broke out around 6:20 pm on Lake Forest Lane.

The 2-alarm is believed to have started in a barbeque pit outside and went up an outside wall to the attic.

No one was injured by the fire.

A house sitter was in the home at the time of the fire but escaped the blaze.

The family that lives in the home was away at the time.

Fire officials say the home is a total loss.

An investigation is underway.