Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sunday is the second day of the first ever Love Beer Fest at Anheuser Busch Brewery.

Love Beer Fest features some great merchandise and even some Soulard Strawberry Wheat Beer. Admission is free for this festival.

Love Beer Fest

Anheuser Busch Brewery

Sunday, September 16, 2018

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.lovebeerfest2018.com.