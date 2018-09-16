× Post-Scripts: Breaking down the St. Louis County Council saga

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo was joined by Christopher Ave and St.Louis Post Dispatch Washington bureau Chief Chuck Raasch discussing another eventful week in Washington.

In the second segment, we checked in with Post-Dispatch reporter Jeremy Kohler to break down the ongoing saga in the St. Louis County Council.

In the third KPLR Chief Meteorologist John Fuller joined the show to detail Hurricane Florence.

The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s trending topics.