St. Louisans head to Carolinas to help with rescue efforts after Hurricane Florence

ST. LOUIS - Florence has weakened to a tropical depression, but not before claiming multiple lives. With the storm slowly moving further inland, locals continue to face a high threat of flooding due to extreme rain amounts.

The Air Evac Lifeteam based in O’Fallon, Missouri and members of the Humane Society of Missouri are packing up and heading towards the Carolinas after a call from FEMA.

The Humane Society of Missouri was activated along with national animal rescue partner, Code 3 Associates, INC. They will perform swift water and other animal rescue services in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

The team has been assigned to some of the most heavily impacted counties of coastal and southern North Carolina.

Joe Grygile of Air Evac Lifeteam says they have been tasked with possible rescue operations and currently have 11 aircraft deployed in Virginia and South Carolina.

“They have shelters set up where people and their pets can be at the same location. Organizations like the Humane Society of Missouri will go in and set up temporary shelters or very short-term shelters for rescued animals,” said Greg Martin with the Missouri Humane Society.

You can help victims of Hurricane Florence by donating to the American Red Cross. The financial donations will provide disaster relief immediately.