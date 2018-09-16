× Wainwright blanks Dodgers over 6 innings, Cardinals win 5-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Adam Wainwright pitched two-hit ball over six innings for his first win in five months, Marcell Ozuna homered and the St. Louis Cardinals salvaged the finale of a four-game series with a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.

The Cardinals snapped a season-high four-game losing streak and moved into a tie for the second National League wld card with the Dodgers, who slipped a half-game behind Colorado for the NL West lead.

The Rockies visit Dodger Stadium for a three-game series beginning Monday night, the last regular-season meeting between the teams.

Wainwright (2-3), making his second start since missing almost four months with right elbow inflammation, struck out a season-high nine while earning his first victory since April 16. His 101 pitches were his most since July 22, 2017.

Cardinals reliever Bud Norris left the game with a blister on his middle finger after walking the only batter he faced in the seventh. Jordan Hicks, pitching for the first time in a week, finished the inning and also worked the eighth. Carlos Martinez completed the four-hit shutout _ one night after the Dodgers piled up 17 runs.

Ozuna homered to right-center to make it 1-0 in the second.

Yairo Munoz sparked a two-run fourth, reaching first on a wild pitch after swinging and missing at strike three. Jedd Gyorko and Yadier Molina followed with RBI singles, chasing Dodgers starter Ross Stripling and giving the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

Ozuna singled and scored on third baseman Justin Turner’s fielding error in the sixth. Ozuna has a team-high 44 multihit games.

Molina had a pair of singles and drove in another run in the eighth.

Stripling (8-4) retired nine of his first 10 batters before running into trouble in the fourth. He went 3 1/3 innings, matching his shortest start of the season last Wednesday at Cincinnati.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder strain) and RHP John Axford (broken right leg) will be activated Monday.

Cardinals: Norris was removed after throwing just seven pitches.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-3, 2.42 ERA) starts Monday against Colorado RHP Jon Gray (11-7, 4.80). Ryu is 3-6 with a 5.77 ERA in nine career starts vs. the Rockies.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (15-4, 299 ERA) gets the opener of a three-game series in Atlanta against Braves RHP Mike Foltynewicz (11-9, 2.66 ERA) on Monday night. In his last outing, Mikolas became the first pitcher to win 15 games in his first season with St. Louis since Mark Mulder in 2005.