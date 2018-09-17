Carjacking suspects crash after police pursuit in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO —A police pursuit ended in a crash in north St. Louis. Officers were behind a stolen 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was carjacked. The suspects in the gray car slammed into a white pickup truck near Kienlen Avenue and Greer Avenue.

Several officers arrived to the scene of the accident. Both the truck and the gray vehicle sustained heavy damage in the crash. The extent of injuries to the innocent victim in the pickup truck is not known at this time. The two carjacking suspects were conscious and had non-life threatening injuries. They were taken into police custody.

Police say the car the suspects were driving was stolen from the 4300 block of Washington on Saturday at around 10:30pm. The 19-year-old victim was sitting in the vehicle that evening when a blue SUV pulled up. One of the suspects got out, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded he exit the vehicle. A second suspect entered the passenger side of the vehicle after the victim complied.

The suspects then drove off in both vehicles and the victim was not injured. The suspects are wanted for robbery in the 1st degree.