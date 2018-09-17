‘Cleverly disguised as a responsible adult’ Police search for suspects in license plate theft

CASEYVILLE, IL — Police are looking for suspects accused of stealing a license plate from a vehicle parked in the Caseyville Mini Mart parking lot Monday, September 17, 2018 at around 8am. The man was wearing a t-shirt that states, “Cleverly disguised as a responsible adult.”

Police say images of the man and a woman were captured on surveillance camera video when they entered the store to purchase items. After exting the story the man removed the license plate from a vehicle parked in the parking lot. The suspects then left the scene in a red SUV.

The Caseyville Police Department is attempting to identify the man and woman in the surveillance video. Contact Detectives if you have any information at: (618) 344-2151 EXT. 142.