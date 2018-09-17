Donate to the American Red Cross to help Hurricane Florence victims

Country singer Nikki Lane pulled over outside Nashville show

Posted 10:10 am, September 17, 2018, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Nikki Lane performs attends the LAND of distraction Launch event at Chateau Marmont on November 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — Country music singer Nikki Lane reminded the world that “celebrities are people, too” when she posted on Instagram about getting pulled over this weekend.

The “Jackpot” singer got stopped by a Metro police officer as she was pulling in to Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Saturday night — for her show with Cody Jinks, The Steel Wood and Kendell Marvell.

“My manager thought I had convinced them to escort me in,” Lane wrote on Instagram. “My mother keeps telling me I should always have a little lipstick on, I just wish I would have been more camera ready for this sassy photo of a dumb a** girl with a vanity plate trying to dodge a ticket on her way to work. Thanks for being nice to me even if you wasn’t havin’ it sir!”

It’s unclear if Lane was ticketed for a moving violation.