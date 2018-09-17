× Country singer Nikki Lane pulled over outside Nashville show

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — Country music singer Nikki Lane reminded the world that “celebrities are people, too” when she posted on Instagram about getting pulled over this weekend.

The “Jackpot” singer got stopped by a Metro police officer as she was pulling in to Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Saturday night — for her show with Cody Jinks, The Steel Wood and Kendell Marvell.

“My manager thought I had convinced them to escort me in,” Lane wrote on Instagram. “My mother keeps telling me I should always have a little lipstick on, I just wish I would have been more camera ready for this sassy photo of a dumb a** girl with a vanity plate trying to dodge a ticket on her way to work. Thanks for being nice to me even if you wasn’t havin’ it sir!”

It’s unclear if Lane was ticketed for a moving violation.