Eckert's donates 21,000 apples to St. Louis schools

ST. LOUIS, MO — An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Hopefully, this will ring true for students at St. Louis schools. The district is getting a donation of 21,000 apples from Eckert’s Farms.

This is part of their Pick Kindness Campaign to give away 100,000 apples to community organizations, schools, and individuals throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area by Halloween.