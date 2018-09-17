× Judge tosses one of two ballots to ban smoking from November election

CLAYTON, MO – A judge has tossed a proposition that would ban smoking in casinos, and dozens of bars off the November ballot. The judge ruled the ballot language violated the County Charter because it didn’t disclose what sections of existing law would be amended or repealed or what it would look like if it passed.

A separate ballot proposal that would require St. Louis County’s two casinos to make at least half of their gaming floors smoke-free is still on the ballot.