McCaskill, Blunt want review of allegations against Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON, DC – Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill wants a review of the sexual misconduct allegations made against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The Missouri senator says she’s “deeply troubled” by the allegations raised by Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 30 years ago when they were in high school. Kavanaugh denies the claims.

McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in states Trump won. She hasn’t said how she will vote on Kavanaugh.

A spokeswoman for her challenger, Republican Josh Hawley, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Hawley has said he supports Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Missouri’s other senator, Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, also said the Judiciary Committee should examine Ford’s claims before further action is taken.