Missouri school district to have 4-day school weeks

WARSAW, Mo. – A Missouri school district has adopted a four-day school week schedule.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that Warsaw R-IX School District students now attend class Tuesday through Friday. The Board of Education voted in March to switch to the new schedule.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Poyser says the district hopes to increase instructional time and student attendance. A total of 30 minutes have been added to each school day to meet the state’s requirement for total minutes of instructional time.

Parents are encouraged to schedule doctor appointments and dentist visits for their children on Mondays. Parent-teacher conferences will also be held on Mondays.

Warsaw senior Heather Weaver says the new schedule gives students extra time to work on homework and projects.

There are 25 schools in Missouri operating under the four-day schedule.

