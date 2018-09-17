On-site flu clinic can help protect your staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dr. Mary Fox, Chief Medical Officer of the Nurse Association, is talking about why getting a flu shot is important for businesses as the flu season approaches.

Children and seniors are some of the most common victims of the flu. People who have asthma, heart disease, lung disease, or women who are pregnant, are also at high risk.

People who are not in the most vulnerable categories can be a huge help to those who are just by getting the vaccine.

Their remote clinic can provide vaccinations at any company site in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

If you would like to offer an on-site flu clinic to help protect your staff, you can call them at:

(314) 918-7171 or visit www.vnastl.com