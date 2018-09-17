Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sparky is a 6.5-year-old border collie/shepherd mix and he's our pet of the week!

Sparky can be shy or timid in new situations and around new people, but once he warms to a person or place he's a very sweet and talkative boy.

He walks well on a leash and loves going on long walks. He knows basic commands, is potty-trained and does well with other dogs.

You can visit Sparky at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.