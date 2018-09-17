Police call Warrenton woman’s death suspicious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRRENTON, MO – The Warrenton Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in a home near the intersection of Cambridge and Sherwood drives.

Police say the woman’s death occurred Monday morning between 10 and 11 o`clock.

According to Lieutenant Branden Weber, the homicide is being called an isolated incident and that a suspect is in custody.

Residents in the subdivision are stunned by what happened in what they are calling a mostly quiet neighborhood.

Police aren`t releasing the name of the victim until they notify the next of kin.

Charges in the case could be filed within the next 24 hours.