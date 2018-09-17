× Schnucks agrees to buy 19 Shop ‘n Save grocery stores

ST. LOUIS – The family-owned Schnucks grocery stores is growing.

On Monday evening, the company agreed to buy 19 of Shop ‘n Save stores in Missouri (14) and Illinois (5). The process of closing the stores and rebranding them will begin on October 7 and is expected to be completed by late October. Schnucks expect it will take about two and a half days for each to be converted over.

Schnucks is working closely with Shop ‘n Save and SUPERVALU to ensure a smooth transition. The company also announced that all union employees will retain their current rate of pay, hours and comparable job position. Employees also continue to have health coverage and pension consistent to union agreements. Manager of Shop ‘n Save stores will be interviewed over the next week for possible employment.

Fifteen of the 19 stores being purchased will have their pharmacies transferred to Schnucks, along with an additional 10 Shop ‘n Save stores.

As per an agreement, SUPERVALU will become the primary supplier to 9 existing Schnucks stores in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.