Car crashes with school bus in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — A school bus has been involved in an accident near the intersection of Morganford and Wyoming in south St. Louis. There are injuries reported in this crash. The person driving a car involved in the accident has been taken to the hospital.

No students on the bus were taken to the hospital. The bus was taking 14 students to Shaw and Mullanphy schools.

