Toddler struck and killed by ice cream truck in Wentzville neighborhood

WENTZVILLE, MO — Family members are grieving after a two-year-old was struck and killed Sunday by an ice cream truck in her Wentzville neighborhood. Today we will most likely find out if charges will be filed against the driver of the truck.

A group of adults and children in front of a home near the intersection of Rocky Mound Drive and Summer Rain Drive at around 4:30pm Sunday. They walked to the ice cream truck to get a cool treat. When they were finished the truck struck the little girl.

CPR was started instantly but toddler later died at the hospital.

It is not clear how fast the driver had been going. Police say the truck traveled about a cars length before coming to a stop