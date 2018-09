Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — September is childhood cancer awareness month. A group called CJ's Journey is doing all they can do help in the fight against the disease. Jeanine Aubuchon is the president and founder of the organization. She has more information about a trivia night to benefit CJ's Journey.

CJ's Journey Trivia Night

Duchesne High School in St. Charles, Missouri

Saturday, November 10, 2018

Registration: 6:00pm. Trivia starts at 7:00pm

http://www.Cjsjourney.Org/trivia.Html