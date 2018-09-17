TV reporter confronts Hurricane Florence looters

WILMINGTON, NC – A local TV reporter confronted looters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. People were breaking into a closed Family Dollar store Saturday. WECT reporter Chelsea Donovan saw people wearing masks and carrying out items. They scattered when she pointed her camera at them.

“Sir, you know you’re looting, correct?” Donovan states while catching up with suspects who have stolen items in their arms.

Wilmington police say they were told by the Family Dollar store’s management to stand down after receiving reports of looting. Police are now asking the public to help identify the suspects. There have been some arrests.

NEWS ALERT – We are aware of the looting occurring at the Family Dollar Store at 13th & Greenfield Sts, unfortunately management has asked not to intervene at this time. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 15, 2018