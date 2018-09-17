Two killed Sunday in separate north St. Louis shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Homicide detectives are busy Monday morning after two people were killed and another hurt following two separate shootings. So far police say they have no suspects in custody in connection with either shooting. The shootings happened in north St. Louis but police say they don`t believe the crimes are related.

Investigators got the call for one of the shootings Sunday at around 7:15pm near the intersection of Sherry and Goodfellow. They say two people opened fire at each other.

One man was found shot in a gangway between two homes. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was found shot in the upper right shoulder. He was taken to a hospital where police say he is listed in critical but stable condition.

There are reports that the person who was shot but survived was an innocent bystander. We are still working to get more details on that from the police this morning.

In the other shooting, police say a man was found dead inside a truck on Martin Luther King Drive near Kingshighway.

Police got that call just after 530pm Sunday.

Investigators believe that man was shot in the neck.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of any of the people who were shot. Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.