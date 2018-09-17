Wentzville toddler killed by ice cream truck identified; GoFundMe setup for funeral expenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Authorities say an ice cream truck has struck and killed a toddler in suburban St. Louis. Her family has identified her as Felicity Karam. They have setup a GoFundMe account to pay for her funeral expenses. They have raised nearly $20,000 of a $50,000 goal.

"My sister and brother n law lost their most amazing two year old today. She will be missed by so many. She was the 4th girl out of 5. She was taking from us to soon by the tragic accident with the ice cream truck. Her smile and personality will be forever remembered. Please remember our sweet Felicity," states Rachel M Zeik on the GoFundMe donation page.

The 2-year-old girl was struck around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in a Wentzville neighborhood. Police Officer Jacob Schmidt says she crossed in front of the vehicle as it began driving forward. Schmidt described what happened as ``heartbreaking.''

A phone number on the truck goes to a voicemail for Cool Times Ice Cream. No one responded to a message that the Post-Dispatch left Sunday night and that The Associated Press left Monday. The company's website says individuals and organizations can arrange for the company's trucks to come to parties or events.