Win the Best Seats in the House to see The Illusionists!

The Illusionists return to The Fabulous Fox stage October 5th thru 7th, stunning audiences with acts of grand illusion, levitation, mind-reading and disappearance. Collectively, these performers have been seen by millions of people around the world and this production showcases their incredible talents together on stage.

This mind-blowing spectacular showcases the jaw-dropping talents of five of the most incredible illusionists on earth. THE ILLUSIONISTS – Live From Broadway has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

This group of world-class performers take their cue from the showmanship of the great illusionists of the past – such as Harry Houdini – and pair it with a new and updated contemporary aesthetic, whose set and costume design lend the genre a theatricality and artistry that has rarely been seen before.

