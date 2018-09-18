Donate to the American Red Cross to help Hurricane Florence victims
13th Annual Cureiosity “shopportunity” to benefit the Siteman Cancer Center

Posted 7:03 am, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:04AM, September 17, 2018

ST. LOUIS- Sarah Garlich, owner of "Cha Boutique", is talking about the amazing "shopportunity" coming up this Saturday, September 22.

It is the 13th Annual Cureiosity "shopportunity" to benefit the Siteman Cancer Center.

26 stores will be participating from online stores, to fashion trucks and boutiques all over the city. 15% of the earnings will go to Siteman.

If you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping, or help donate to Siteman Cancer Center go shop this Saturday.

For more information, visit: www.cureiositystl.org/event_shopportunity.php