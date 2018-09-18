50-year-old man shot while sitting in SUV near Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are searching for a shooter after a frightening incident just outside of Forest Park at Skinker and Rosebery. A man was shot on Rosebery while he was in his car at around midnight.

Investigators say that the 50-year-old man was sitting in his Jeep SUV when someone came up and shot him in the neck.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical and unstable condition.

Homicide detectives were initially assigned to the case. The situation was returned to the district level when it was determined that death was not imminent.

The exact circumstances behind the attack and a possible motive are still under investigation. The man's SUV was not stolen. It is unclear if the man might have been robbed.

Police have no information on a potential suspect or suspects. Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have a tip at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.