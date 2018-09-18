× A new way too early look at where Drew Lock could land in the NFL

ST. LOUIS, MO- Back in April, we used this space to take a way too early look at which NFL city Drew Lock could call home in 2019. Is it still premature? Sure, but the first three weeks of the college football season have shown pro scouts that Lock, the University of Missouri senior, really does have all the makings of a first round QB next spring, and possibly the first one off the board.

We also have at least some EARLY idea of how NFL teams are faring this season, which allows us to adjust the mix. Since our first list was seven deep, we’ll keep this one the same length (in no particular order) with a few surprises.

GIANTS: A mock draft just out Tuesday from CBS Sports has Lock as the top overall pick, going to the Giants who did not select Eli Manning’s successor last year.

BUCCANEERS: Jameis Winston is in the midst of an NFL suspension for off-field conduct and has been inconsistent at best since becoming the first overall pick in 2015. Ryan Fitzpatrick has filled in admirably but is not the long-term answer. Fun fact: Tampa Bay Head Coach Dirk Koetter was on the University of Missouri coaching staff in 1989, the senior season of Andy Lock, Drew’s father.

CHARGERS: In August, Los Angeles QB Philip Rivers told Sports Illustrated he doesn’t think he wants to play into his 40s (he’ll be 37 in December), but does eye the possibility of playing in the new stadium the Chargers will share with the Rams, currently slated to open for the 2020 season.

DOLPHINS: Yes, the Dolphins are 2-0 and atop their division. But they were known to have looked at taking a quarterback last year, after Ryan Tannehill missed the season due to injury. They didn’t. He got the team to the playoffs in 2016 for the first time since 2008 but otherwise doesn’t have a ton to show for his tenure.

BENGALS: Yes, the Bengals are also 2-0 and atop their division. But the team still hasn’t won a playoff game with Andy Dalton at quarterback. If that’s still the case by the coming offseason, the team could easy walk away from his contract.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle could have an interesting decision to make this offseason. Right now, the Seahawks are 0-2 and staring up at the first place Rams. Year by year, there are fewer pieces from Seattle’s Super Bowl era. Russell Wilson is under contract through the 2019 season. Do you pull the trigger on a deal that could potentially give you the assets to accelerate a rebuild? Worth watching to see how Seattle’s season unfolds.

REDSKINS: Yes, the team just traded for Alex Smith this past offseason. Yes, there isn’t much around to help Alex Smith. But Washington owner Daniel Snyder may have his eyes on another factor: sagging attendance, as reported by The Washington Post after only 57,000 showed up for the team’s home opener. That’s an all-time low for opening home games at FedEd Field. The franchise has a history of failures when it comes to generating buzz via free agent signings. Maybe a young gunning new signal caller would do the trick.