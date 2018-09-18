× Cardinals announce potential postseason tickets on sale Thursday

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals say that tickets for a potential National League wild card game and NLDS playoff games at Busch Stadium will go on sale Thursday at noon. The team says that possible tiebreaker, NLCS & World Series games will be announced at a later date.

You can purchase the tickets at Cardinals.com, the Busch Stadium Box Office or phone at 314.345.9000.