Cardinals announce potential postseason tickets on sale Thursday

THird base waits to be installed as Busch Stadium grounds crew members water the infield before the Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on October 10, 2015. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals say that tickets for a potential National League wild card game and NLDS playoff games at Busch Stadium will go on sale Thursday at noon. The team says that possible tiebreaker, NLCS & World Series games will be announced at a later date.
You can purchase the tickets at Cardinals.com, the Busch Stadium Box Office or phone at 314.345.9000.