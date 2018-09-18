× Carjackers steal SUV from women in St. Charles subdivision

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are searching for suspects involved in a carjacking in River Bend Estates at around 4:30am Tuesday.

St. Charles County police say that two women in a Range Rover SVR saw a small silver car tailing them as they drove towards River Bend Estates. The driver pulled into her home’s garage once they arrived at the subdivision. They say the suspect parked his vehicle in a neighboring driveway.

The victims were confronted by two armed men in the garage. They robbed them and took the women’s credit cards, cash, and the SUV. No one was injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspects as two black males, about 5’ 7” and 5’ 9”, and 130 to 150 pounds. They were last seen wearing black and gray hoodies.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3002.