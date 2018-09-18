× Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS, MO — The state of Missouri has issued an endangered person advisory for a 43-year-old St. Louis County man. Richard Ruops was last seen on September 9, 2018. Police say he has left text messages for family members since then. He told them that he wanted to commit suicide.

St. Louis County Police say Ruops recently lost his job and is living in his car. His family tells them that he has a gambling addiction.

Ruops is described as a white male, 5′ 10″ tall, 135 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a white graphic t-shirt, black and gray shorts and black tennis shoes. He was driving a Gray 2016 Kia Optima with Missouri license plate ID: WL0Z1S.

If you have any information call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.