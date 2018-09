× Fairview Heights man accused of attacking brother with hammer.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Il — A Fairview Heights man is facing charges after allegedly attacking his brother with a hammer.

Police say 20-year-old Adrienne Lofton was fighting with his older brother Monday afternoon when he picked up a hammer and hit him on the head. The brother was taken to the hospital.

Lofton faces charges of domestic battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.