Judge tosses St. Louis County smoking ban proposition from ballot

ST. LOUIS, MO — Smoking in casinos and over 90 St. Louis County bars will continue. Associate Circuit Judge Nicole Zellweger tossed the proposition from the November 6th ballot.

He ruled the ballot language violated the St. Louis County charter because it didn’t disclose what sections of existing law would be amended or repealed, just what it would look like if it passed.

However, there’s still a separate proposal on the ballot that would require St. Louis County’s two casinos to make half of their gaming floors smoke-free.