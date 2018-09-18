Man carjacks woman as she comes home to apartment, points gun at her face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO - Florissant police are searching for the suspect who carjacked a woman outside her apartment.

The carjacking happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Grandview Gardens Apartments on the 1400 block of South Waterford Drive. The woman had just parked her vehicle.

Wayne Reed, a neighbor, said he saw the final moments of the incident, not realizing what had happened.

“I was looking out the window. I saw a young guy getting into the passenger’s side. I didn’t see the lady that owned the car. So, I thought they were together,” he said. “And then, all of the sudden, when the car pulled off, I seen her standing there.”

Reed said he left his apartment and asked the woman what had happened.

“When I came down there, she said, ‘They just took my car. He put a gun at me, in my face. And told me to give the keys,’” he said.

The woman declined to go on camera. She told Fox 2 she was not injured by the incident but was alarmed by what had happened.

She said the suspect who pointed the gun at her face actually apologized, and said: “I’m sorry.”

Florissant police describe the suspect as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He was seen driving off in the victim’s gray 2016 Toyota Scion. Reed said the man appeared to be in his late teens or early 20’s.

The incident has shaken up some neighbors, especially when they learned the incident involved an armed suspect.

“I feel a little unsafe just because we live right here. And everybody’s outside. So, it’s a little weird,” Tasha Wright said.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Florissant Police Department.