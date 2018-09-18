× Man sighting rifles accidentally shoots Missouri National Guard member

MACON, Mo. (AP) – A member of the is hospitalized after suffering shrapnel wounds in the face, apparently the result of a man who was shooting rifles to adjust their sights at a nearby property.

The Guard member was struck Monday when a bullet went through a truck windshield at a National Guard training site in Macon. The bullet lodged in a metal frame, but shrapnel hit the driver. The victim’s name and condition were not released.

Initially, the Macon County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to a report of an active shooter.

Arriving officers heard gunshots and eventually traced them to a neighboring landowner. The man told police he was adjusting the sight of his rifles. Police say the man was unaware his shot had struck anyone.