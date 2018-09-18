Missouri search and rescue team rescues 59 North Carolina flood victims

NORTH CAROLINA – In the past 38 hours Missouri Task Force 1 based out of Columbia Missouri has rescued 59 flood victims, checked on over 500 people sheltering in place, evacuated 8 animals and rescue 12 individuals trapped in rising floodwaters in a van.

The team is assisting local first responders, federal and state authorities in search and rescue operations in Wilmington, NC area hit hard by Hurricane Florence torrential rainfall.

Team members have been split into different groups to effect ongoing rescue operations in Leland, Bolivia and Brunswick County North Carolina.