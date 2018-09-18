‘National State of Cancer’ report detailed by doctor who helped draft it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — There has never been a time of greater excitement in the cancer field. Last year alone, 22 treatments for cancer received federal approval. They include revolutionary precision therapy to treat individual patients based on their genetic makeup.

Washington University surgeon at Siteman Cancer Center Dr. Ryan Fields shares some of the newly released information in the "National State of Cancer," a report he helped draft.'

Free Head and Neck Cancer Screenings

Saturday, Nov. 3

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital- Siteman Cancer Center Bldg #2

8am - 11:30am