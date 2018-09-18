Person injured in house fire near Manchester, Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENY TOWNSHIP, MO - One person is recovering from their injuries Tuesday morning after a late night house fire near Manchester, Missouri.

When we got to the scene here I was surprised to see that the lights are on. That seems like a good sign when it comes to damage inside the home. But, you can also see there is a mattress with fire damage in the yard.

The fire started around 11:45pm Monday night in a home off of Carman Road near Highway 141. Firefighters say that they think two people were inside at the time. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, possibly with burns on their arm

Right now there is no update on the extent of those injuries or how the fire may have started. I have a call into the fire department for any more information on this.