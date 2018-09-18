Police make arrest in Washington Park shooting
WASHINGTON PARK, IL — Police made an arrest in the shooting of a Washington Park man from Friday night. Ernest Johnson Sr. was arrested for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend’s husband.
Officials say the victim was shot at least six times, he survived, But as of Monday, he is still in critical condition.
Johnson has been charged with possessing a gun as a felon. Police are still investigating and he could face additional charges.
38.635050 -90.092885