Police search for missing 85-year-old St. Louis County woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO — An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County woman. The son of 85-year-old Mary Jane Havens told police that his mother was gone when he returned from work Monday evening.

A neighbor told police Mary Jane called Monday afternoon and said she feared for safety, especially from her son. A few hours later she called her other son and told him the same thing before hanging up abruptly.

Havens is believed to be driving a 2010 Toyota Venza with Missouri plates KN5E0J.

If you see her or her SUV call 911 or St. Louis County Police.