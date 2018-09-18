× Salute to Veterans airshow moves to Jefferson City in 2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Salute to Veterans airshow will move from Columbia to Jefferson City for 2019.

The Jefferson City Council on Monday directed Mayor Carrie Tergin to sign an agreement between the city and Memorial Day Weekend-Salute to Veterans Corporation, a nonprofit that hosts the airshow.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the airshow is moving from Columbia in 2019 because of anticipated construction at the Columbia Regional Airport.

The 31st annual airshow will be May 25-26 at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport and feature several military aircraft. The event attracts 10,000 to 35,000 people every year.

