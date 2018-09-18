× St. Louis concert part of Bob Seger’s final concert tour

DETROIT – New dates are being added as Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band prepare for what they say is their final tour.

Promoters announced Tuesday that tickets will go on sale Sept. 28 for shows in Dallas; Houston; Cleveland; Buffalo, New York; New York City; Louisville, Kentucky; Peoria, Illinois; and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks for Las Vegas, San Diego and other cities.

The Travelin’ Man tour begins on Nov. 21 in Grand Rapids. Hits by Seger, a 72-year-old Michigan native, include “Night Moves,” “Old Time Rock and Roll” and “Against the Wind.”

Travelin’ Man Tour:

Nov. 21 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena

Nov. 24 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Nov. 27 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo

Nov. 30 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Dec. 6 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Dec. 8 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Dec. 12 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Arena

Dec. 14 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

Dec. 20 Greenville, SC Bon Secours

Dec. 22 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy

Jan. 8 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

Jan. 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 15 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Jan. 17 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Jan. 22 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

Jan. 29 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena

Jan. 21 Boise, ID Ford Center

Feb. 2 Portland, OR Moda Center

Feb. 9 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome

Feb. 15 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort

Feb. 17 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Feb. 23 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Mar. 7 Austin, TX Frank Erwin

Mar. 9 Dallas, TX Ford Center at The Star

May 2 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

For additional information on Bob Seger, please visit BobSeger.com.