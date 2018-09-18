St. Louis concert part of Bob Seger’s final concert tour
DETROIT – New dates are being added as Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band prepare for what they say is their final tour.
Promoters announced Tuesday that tickets will go on sale Sept. 28 for shows in Dallas; Houston; Cleveland; Buffalo, New York; New York City; Louisville, Kentucky; Peoria, Illinois; and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks for Las Vegas, San Diego and other cities.
The Travelin’ Man tour begins on Nov. 21 in Grand Rapids. Hits by Seger, a 72-year-old Michigan native, include “Night Moves,” “Old Time Rock and Roll” and “Against the Wind.”
Travelin’ Man Tour:
- Nov. 21 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena
- Nov. 24 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
- Nov. 27 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo
- Nov. 30 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
- Dec. 6 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
- Dec. 8 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
- Dec. 12 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Arena
- Dec. 14 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
- Dec. 20 Greenville, SC Bon Secours
- Dec. 22 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy
- Jan. 8 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
- Jan. 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- Jan. 15 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
- Jan. 17 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
- Jan. 19 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
- Jan. 22 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
- Jan. 29 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena
- Jan. 21 Boise, ID Ford Center
- Feb. 2 Portland, OR Moda Center
- Feb. 9 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome
- Feb. 15 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort
- Feb. 17 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
- Feb. 23 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
- Mar. 7 Austin, TX Frank Erwin
- Mar. 9 Dallas, TX Ford Center at The Star
- May 2 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
For additional information on Bob Seger, please visit BobSeger.com.