× The 2018 Emmy winner list

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, aired Monday on NBC.

The following is a list with the winners noted with an asterisk (*) and WINNER.

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Louie Anderson,” Baskets”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Henry Winkler, “Barry” *WINNER

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne”

Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” *WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower”

John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Jesse Plemons, “USS Callister (Black Mirror)”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Michelle Dockery, “Godless”

Edie Falco, “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds” *WINNER

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry” *WINNER

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Sara Bareilles, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Judith Light, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Adina Porter, “American Horror Story: Cult”

Merritt Wever, “Godless” *WINNER

Letitia Wright,”Black Mirror (Black Museum)”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Jeff Daniels, “Godless” *WINNER

Brandon Victor Dixon,”Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

John Leguizamo, “Waco”

Ricky Martin, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “The Looming Tower”

Finn Wittrock, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”



Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Ed Harris, “Westworld”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” *WINNER

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Claire Foy, “The Crown” *WINNER

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” *WINNER

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Matt Smith, “The Crown”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Lena Headey,”Game of Thrones”

Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” *WINNER

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” *WINNER

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding variety sketch series

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”

“Drunk History”

“I Love You, America”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live” *WINNER

“Tracey Ullman’s Show”

Outstanding variety talk series

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” *WINNER

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding limited Series

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” *WINNER

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose”

Outstanding comedy series

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“Black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Outstanding drama series