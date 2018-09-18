The 2018 Emmy winner list
The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, aired Monday on NBC.
The following is a list with the winners noted with an asterisk (*) and WINNER.
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
- Louie Anderson,” Baskets”
- Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”
- Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
- Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”
- Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry” *WINNER
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
- Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta”
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
- Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”
- Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
- Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”
- Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
- Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne”
- Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace”
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”
- Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” *WINNER
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”
- Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower”
- John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”
- Jesse Plemons, “USS Callister (Black Mirror)”
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”
- Laura Dern, “The Tale”
- Michelle Dockery, “Godless”
- Edie Falco, “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”
- Regina King, “Seven Seconds” *WINNER
- Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult”
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
- Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
- Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader, “Barry” *WINNER
- William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
- Allison Janney, “Mom”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
- Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie
- Sara Bareilles, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”
- Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
- Judith Light, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
- Adina Porter, “American Horror Story: Cult”
- Merritt Wever, “Godless” *WINNER
- Letitia Wright,”Black Mirror (Black Museum)”
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie
- Jeff Daniels, “Godless” *WINNER
- Brandon Victor Dixon,”Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”
- John Leguizamo, “Waco”
- Ricky Martin, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
- Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
- Michael Stuhlbarg, “The Looming Tower”
- Finn Wittrock, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
- Ed Harris, “Westworld”
- Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” *WINNER
- Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”
- Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Claire Foy, “The Crown” *WINNER
- Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
- Keri Russell, “The Americans”
- Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”
- Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” *WINNER
- Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
- Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”
- Matt Smith, “The Crown”
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
- Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
- Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Lena Headey,”Game of Thrones”
- Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown”
- Thandie Newton, “Westworld” *WINNER
- Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding reality/competition series
- “The Amazing Race”
- “American Ninja Warrior”
- “Project Runway”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” *WINNER
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Outstanding variety sketch series
- “At Home with Amy Sedaris”
- “Drunk History”
- “I Love You, America”
- “Portlandia”
- “Saturday Night Live” *WINNER
- “Tracey Ullman’s Show”
Outstanding variety talk series
- “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” *WINNER
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “The Late Late Show with James Corden”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Outstanding limited Series
- “The Alienist”
- “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” *WINNER
- “Genius: Picasso”
- “Godless”
- “Patrick Melrose”
Outstanding comedy series
- “Atlanta”
- “Barry”
- “Black-ish”
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “GLOW”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
- “Silicon Valley”
- “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Outstanding drama series
- “Game of Thrones” *WINNER
- “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- “Stranger Things”
- “The Americans”
- “This Is Us”
- “Westworld”