The 2018 Emmy winner list

Posted 6:40 am, September 18, 2018, by

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, aired Monday on NBC.

The following is a list with the winners noted with an asterisk (*) and WINNER.

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

  • Louie Anderson,” Baskets”
  • Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
  • Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”
  • Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Henry Winkler, “Barry” *WINNER

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

  • Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta”
  • Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
  • Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
  • Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne”
  • Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

  • Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”
  • Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” *WINNER
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”
  • Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower”
  • John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”
  • Jesse Plemons, “USS Callister (Black Mirror)”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

  • Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”
  • Laura Dern, “The Tale”
  • Michelle Dockery, “Godless”
  • Edie Falco, “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”
  • Regina King, “Seven Seconds” *WINNER
  • Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

  • Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
  • Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
  • Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
  • Bill Hader, “Barry” *WINNER
  • William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

  • Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
  • Allison Janney, “Mom”
  • Issa Rae, “Insecure”
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
  • Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

  • Sara Bareilles, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”
  • Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
  • Judith Light, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
  • Adina Porter, “American Horror Story: Cult”
  • Merritt Wever, “Godless” *WINNER
  • Letitia Wright,”Black Mirror (Black Museum)”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

  • Jeff Daniels, “Godless” *WINNER
  • Brandon Victor Dixon,”Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”
  • John Leguizamo, “Waco”
  • Ricky Martin, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
  • Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, “The Looming Tower”
  • Finn Wittrock, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

  • Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
  • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
  • Ed Harris, “Westworld”
  • Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” *WINNER
  • Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”
  • Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

  • Claire Foy, “The Crown” *WINNER
  • Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
  • Keri Russell, “The Americans”
  • Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”
  • Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” *WINNER
  • Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
  • Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”
  • Matt Smith, “The Crown”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

  • Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
  • Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Lena Headey,”Game of Thrones”
  • Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown”
  • Thandie Newton, “Westworld” *WINNER
  • Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding reality/competition series

  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “American Ninja Warrior”
  • “Project Runway”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race” *WINNER
  • “Top Chef”
  • “The Voice”

Outstanding variety sketch series

  • “At Home with Amy Sedaris”
  • “Drunk History”
  • “I Love You, America”
  • “Portlandia”
  • “Saturday Night Live” *WINNER
  • “Tracey Ullman’s Show”

Outstanding variety talk series

  • “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” *WINNER
  • “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
  • “The Late Late Show with James Corden”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding limited Series

  • “The Alienist”
  • “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” *WINNER
  • “Genius: Picasso”
  • “Godless”
  • “Patrick Melrose”

Outstanding comedy series

  • “Atlanta”
  • “Barry”
  • “Black-ish”
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • “GLOW”
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
  • “Silicon Valley”
  • “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Outstanding drama series

  • “Game of Thrones” *WINNER
  • “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “The Americans”
  • “This Is Us”
  • “Westworld”